Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,044 shares of company stock worth $2,379,847. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

