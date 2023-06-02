Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $162,524,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,650,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,558,000 after acquiring an additional 704,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. 3,277,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,433. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

