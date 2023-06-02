Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

