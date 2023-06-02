WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $198.88 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 966,312,484 coins and its circulating supply is 252,430,175 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 966,254,883.7422304 with 252,372,875.23313642 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.77421076 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,268,810.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

