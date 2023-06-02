White Gold (CVE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

White Gold stock remained flat at C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,006. The stock has a market cap of C$54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. White Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

