Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

