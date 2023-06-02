Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. Approximately 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

