yearn.finance Reaches Market Cap of $215.43 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,532.54 or 0.24020428 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $215.43 million and $10.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,979 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

