Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

