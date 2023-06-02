Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.