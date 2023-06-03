10,200 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 169,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

