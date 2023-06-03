145,028 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 660,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 444,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.54 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

