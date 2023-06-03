1,600 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $9.43 on Friday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 361,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,472. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

