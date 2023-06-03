16,334 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

