1ST Source Bank Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 457,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,908. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.