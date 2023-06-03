1ST Source Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.39 on Friday, hitting $210.03. 582,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,718. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

