42-coin Price Tops $29,795.65 on Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $29,795.65 or 1.10061547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00354178 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013188 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018736 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003740 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
