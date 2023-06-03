450,000 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Bought by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Target Hospitality makes up about 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 4.9 %

TH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 512,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

