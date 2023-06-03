505 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $692.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

