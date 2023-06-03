5,120 Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 333.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in York Water by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

YORW traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $43.10. 38,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.56.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.