8,300 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 1,147,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.