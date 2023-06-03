Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $112.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.