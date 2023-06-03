Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $171,747.71 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

