Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

