Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,150.57

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,150.57 ($26.58) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($28.79). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,307 ($28.51), with a volume of 636,467 shares trading hands.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.39) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.82) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.69) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.57) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,914.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,152.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a GBX 52 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,612.90%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($27.95), for a total value of £558,125.88 ($689,725.51). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.87), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,877.47). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £558,125.88 ($689,725.51). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

