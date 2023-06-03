Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 11,925 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 2,778,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

