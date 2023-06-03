Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of AM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,442,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

