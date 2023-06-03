Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.99. 6,935,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

