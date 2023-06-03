AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,910,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $20,476,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AECOM by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:ACM traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 1,060,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

