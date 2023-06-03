Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Stock Down 0.2 %

Airgain stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

