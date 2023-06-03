Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 524,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.