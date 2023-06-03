Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $19.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,633,297,070 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,827,569 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

