Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.60% of Align Technology worth $98,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

