AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $82,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

