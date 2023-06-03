Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

