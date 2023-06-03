Analyzing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -3.24% 3.70% 2.91% Avanos Medical 5.34% 6.11% 4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.7% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enovis and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 1 8 0 2.89 Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $64.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Enovis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.56 billion 1.96 -$13.29 million ($0.96) -58.58 Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.41 $50.50 million $0.92 27.00

Avanos Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

