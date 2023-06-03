Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) & Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Head to Head Contrast

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -401.34% Arcturus Therapeutics 39.59% 36.88% 21.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 6 0 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($0.05) -0.28 Arcturus Therapeutics $280.24 million 2.55 $9.35 million $4.05 6.64

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

