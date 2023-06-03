Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.5-158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.
ASAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
