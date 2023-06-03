Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.5-158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.