Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 363,966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 320,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 739,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aspen Aerogels

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

