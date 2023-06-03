Astar (ASTR) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Astar has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $3.52 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

