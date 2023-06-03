Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.52. 1,449,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

