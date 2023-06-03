Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 590 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,434,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,127,000 after acquiring an additional 695,222 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 75,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,920. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.74, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

