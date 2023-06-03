Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Banco Santander Stock Up 3.6 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

