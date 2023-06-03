Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Banco Santander Stock Up 3.6 %
Banco Santander stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.