Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

