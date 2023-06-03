Barclays PLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 586.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $163,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,637,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $338.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.26 and a 200 day moving average of $334.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

