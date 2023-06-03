Barclays PLC Purchases 3,057 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.90% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $289,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,332.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,454.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.