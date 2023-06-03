Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.57 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $238.57 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.13 or 0.06962391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,952,968 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,352,968 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

