BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.15 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

