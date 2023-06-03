BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

