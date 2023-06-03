Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.19 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $526.65 billion and approximately $9.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,158.10 on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00422387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00120777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,391,975 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

